Wed: Phoenix, ICL, Teva lead sustained rise

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.31%, to 2,322.66 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.29%, to 2,364.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.46%, to 434.22 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 374.88 points. Turnover was NIS 2.55 billion in equities and NIS 3.91 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar exchange rate was set 0.85% lower, at NIS 3.6030/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.97% lower, at NIS 3.7830/€.

The Phoenix Holdings led trading today, and rose 1.47%. Bnak Leumi fell 0.79%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.53%; ICL, which signed a new three-year agreement to supply potash to China on Monday and rose 5.7% yesterday, rose another 4.26%; and Teva rose 3.24%.

Notable advancers today were Opko Health, up 5.95%; Nofar Energy, up 5.26%; ICL parent company Israel Corp., up 5.24%; and Strauss Group, up 4.55%. Bazan fell 2.85%, Carasso fell 2.79%, Yochananof fell 2.77%, and El Al fell 2.74%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 4, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.