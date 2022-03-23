Wed: ICL leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.24%, to 2,027.57 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.17%, to 2,104.39 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.39% to 486.45 points. The All Bond corporate bond index was unchanged at 384.29 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.45 billion in equities and NIS 3.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.186% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.231/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.011% lower at NIS 3.548/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.88% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 4.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 4.07%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 2.44% after reporting strong fourth quarter 2021 results. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.19% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.13%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 5.68% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.39% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.69%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.44%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 5.14%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 23, 2022.

