search
Front > TASE report

Wed: ICL rally lifts TASE

5 May, 2021 19:15
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

ICL, Azrieli and the banks led the market higher today but Teva fell again.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.52%, to 1,650.70 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.76%, to 1,729.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.92% to 585.40 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.29% to 382.92 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.64 billion in equities and NIS 5.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.400% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.265/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.474% higher, at NIS 3.924/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) 1.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 4% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.27%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.42%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.49% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.47%.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 6.51% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 0.22%, and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.19%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.07% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.61%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 5, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018