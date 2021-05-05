Wed: ICL rally lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.52%, to 1,650.70 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.76%, to 1,729.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.92% to 585.40 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.29% to 382.92 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.64 billion in equities and NIS 5.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.400% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.265/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.474% higher, at NIS 3.924/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) 1.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 4% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.27%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.42%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.49% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.47%.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 6.51% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 0.22%, and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.19%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.07% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.61%.

