Wed: ICL surge helps lift TASE

11 May, 2022 18:41
Globes correspondent

ICL and parent company rose very strongly today after the former published record results.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.12%, to 1,895.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.84%, to 1,965.90 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.91% to 414.72 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 375.39 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.34 billion in equities and NIS 4.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.097% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.425/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.100% lower at NIS 3.615/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) led the market, rising 9.63% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the largest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting record first quarter 2022 results, while parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 8.25%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.61%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.55%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.57%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.33%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.77%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 2.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.22%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.02%.

