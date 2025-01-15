Wed: Imminent Gaza deal lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.11% to 2,514.97 points - a new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.26% to 2,558.58 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.85% to 479.75 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.20% to 396.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.61 billion in equities and NIS 4.48 billion in bonds.

The Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.275% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.621/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.099% higher at NIS 3.73/€.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 6.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.91% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 3.49%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.64% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.47%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.04% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.30%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.32% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.50%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.36% and outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 4%.

