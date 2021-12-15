Wed: Indices mixed but TA 35 halts slide

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.07%, to 1,887.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.01%, to 1,969.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.67%, to 527.66 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.02%, to 383.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.76 billion in equities and NIS 3.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.71% higher, at NIS 3.1350/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.26% higher, at NIS 3.5325/€.

Bank Hapoalim again led trading today, and rose 2.15%. Bank Leumi rose 0.55%; Elbit Systems, which announced a large contract today, rose 2.06%, following a 7.46% rise yesterday. Discount Bank rose 0.71%; and Nice Systems rose 2.59%.

Delta Brands, which issued positive forecasts for 2022 today, rose 4%.

