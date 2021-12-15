search
Wed: Indices mixed but TA 35 halts slide

15 Dec, 2021 18:42
All five leading stocks rose today, with the Elbit Systems again prominent.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.07%, to 1,887.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.01%, to 1,969.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.67%, to 527.66 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.02%, to 383.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.76 billion in equities and NIS 3.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.71% higher, at NIS 3.1350/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.26% higher, at NIS 3.5325/€.

Bank Hapoalim again led trading today, and rose 2.15%. Bank Leumi rose 0.55%; Elbit Systems, which announced a large contract today, rose 2.06%, following a 7.46% rise yesterday. Discount Bank rose 0.71%; and Nice Systems rose 2.59%.

Delta Brands, which issued positive forecasts for 2022 today, rose 4%.

