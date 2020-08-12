Wed: Insurance stocks lead strong TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.00%, to 1,425.36 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.05%, to 1,445.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.80%, to 500.47 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.23%, to 357.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.41 billion in equities and NIS 4.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate 0.118% higher from Tuesday at NIS 3.406/$ and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.097%, at NIS 4.009/€.

On the market, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 5.07% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 5.04%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.32% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.10%. ICL Group (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) (formerly Israel Chemicals) rose 1.37%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.32% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.59%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.41%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.52% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 2.88%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.93% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after falling 9.17% yesterday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.58%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.65% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 0.45%.

