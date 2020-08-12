search
Wed: Insurance stocks lead strong TASE gains

12 Aug, 2020 19:03
Phoenix and Harel led the gains on the market today while Opko and Melisron led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.00%, to 1,425.36 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.05%, to 1,445.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.80%, to 500.47 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.23%, to 357.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.41 billion in equities and NIS 4.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate 0.118% higher from Tuesday at NIS 3.406/$ and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.097%, at NIS 4.009/€.

On the market, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 5.07% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 5.04%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.32% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.10%. ICL Group (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) (formerly Israel Chemicals) rose 1.37%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.32% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.59%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.41%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.52% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 2.88%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.93% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after falling 9.17% yesterday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.58%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.65% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 0.45%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 12, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

