Wed: Insurance stocks boost lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.25% to 1,566.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.29% to 1,453.83 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.28% to 365.65 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 363.32 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.29 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.083% today at NIS 3.609/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.064% at 4.044/€.

On the market, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 4.24% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.22% after the government decided to leave the interest paid on damages claims under torts law unchanged. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.15% after reporting a major German deal and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.86%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.74% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.28% and International Flavors and Fragrances (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) fell 1.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.39% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.39%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.32% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.13%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 19, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019