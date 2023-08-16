Wed: Intel topples Tower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.35%, to 1,847.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.38%, to 1,864.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.42%, to 377.74 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.05%, to 360.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.57 billion in equities and NIS 2.95 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.24% lower, at NIS 3.7540/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.40% lower, at NIS 4.0979/€.

Tower Semiconductor led trading today, and closed 7.79% off, after being down by more than 10% in the course of the session, following Intel’s official cancellation of the deal to acquire the company. Bank Leumi rose 0.38%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.28%; Discount Bank rose 0.37%; and Danel fell 4.71%.

Notable advancers today were Shikun & Binui, up 4.52%; Equital, up 3.75%; and Blue Square, up 2.83%. Maytronics fell 7.21%, and Delek Automotive Systems fell 3.36%.

