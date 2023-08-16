search
Wed: Intel topples Tower

16 Aug, 2023 18:14
The main indices fell today, with Tower Conductor leading the decline after Intel cancelled the deal to buy it.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.35%, to 1,847.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.38%, to 1,864.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.42%, to 377.74 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.05%, to 360.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.57 billion in equities and NIS 2.95 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.24% lower, at NIS 3.7540/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.40% lower, at NIS 4.0979/€.

Tower Semiconductor led trading today, and closed 7.79% off, after being down by more than 10% in the course of the session, following Intel’s official cancellation of the deal to acquire the company. Bank Leumi rose 0.38%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.28%; Discount Bank rose 0.37%; and Danel fell 4.71%.

Notable advancers today were Shikun & Binui, up 4.52%; Equital, up 3.75%; and Blue Square, up 2.83%. Maytronics fell 7.21%, and Delek Automotive Systems fell 3.36%.

