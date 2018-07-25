search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Leumi leads market higher

25 Jul, 2018 18:12
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Bank Leumi, Harel and energy stocks led the market higher today while Cellcom and Partner led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.57% to 1,569.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.47% to 1,401.95 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.33% to 376.40 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 345.33 points. Trading turnover was NIS 990.9 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.219% at NIS 3.642/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.311% at 4.257/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.39% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.52% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.35%. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.73% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 1.88%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.93% and Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 2.04%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.47%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.34% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.64%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 25, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018