Wed: Leumi leads market higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.57% to 1,569.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.47% to 1,401.95 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.33% to 376.40 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 345.33 points. Trading turnover was NIS 990.9 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.219% at NIS 3.642/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.311% at 4.257/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.39% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.52% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.35%. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.73% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 1.88%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.93% and Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 2.04%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.47%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.34% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.64%.

