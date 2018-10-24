Wed: Main indices rise despite weakness in banks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.45%, to 1,591.49 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.58%, to 1,436.88 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.16%, to 378.15 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06%, to 346.66 points. Turnover in equities totaled NIS 1.1 billion; turnover in bonds totaled NIS 2.8 billion..

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.27% higher, at NIS 3.6800/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.51% lower, at NIS 4.1915/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.56%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.19%; Nice Systems rose 2.21%; Paz Oil & Gas rose 1.15%; and Israel Chemicals rose 0.28%.

AudioCodes was a notable advancer today, rising 13.97%. Yesterday, the company reported third quarter revenue up by 13.5% year-over-year to $44.5 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.19. Opko Health fell 1.60% and Tower Semiconductor fell 4.07%.

