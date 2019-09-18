search
Wed: Market rallies despite political uncertainty

18 Sep, 2019 19:05
Paz and Discount Bank led the gains today while Teva and Delek led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today despite the political deadlock produced by the election results. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.49% to 1,616.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.45% to 1,522.94 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.10% to 377.34 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 366.97 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.00 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.085% today at NIS 3.541/$ from Monday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.184% at 3.911/€.

On the market, LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 4.21% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Shapir Engineering and Construction Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 3.77% and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.71%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.83%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.13%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.16% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.82%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today ands Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.52%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 18, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

