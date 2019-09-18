Wed: Market rallies despite political uncertainty

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today despite the political deadlock produced by the election results. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.49% to 1,616.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.45% to 1,522.94 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.10% to 377.34 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 366.97 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.00 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.085% today at NIS 3.541/$ from Monday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.184% at 3.911/€.

On the market, LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 4.21% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Shapir Engineering and Construction Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 3.77% and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.71%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.83%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.13%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.16% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.82%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today ands Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.52%.

