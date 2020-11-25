search
Wed: Maytronics leads TASE downtick

25 Nov, 2020 19:14
Maytronics, NICE and the big banks fell today but ICL and Elbit bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.45%, to 1,467.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.53%, to 1,519.67 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.02%, to 502.59 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06%, to 365.05 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.04 billion in equities and NIS 3.18 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.479% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.325/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.255% lower, at NIS 3.956/€.

On the market, Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 5.47% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.71%, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.13% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 0.48%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.79%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.22%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.99%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.14% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.58% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 0.40% after reporting very strong third quarter results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 25, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

