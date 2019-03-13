Wed: Mizrahi Tefahot surge boosts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.30% to 1,557.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.15% to 1,423.57 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.01% to 380.94 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.18% to 353.08 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.29 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.166% at NIS 3.617/$ from Tuesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.093% at 4.085/€.

On the market, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 8.22% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after settling the fine it will pay the US authorities for allegedly helping US citizens to evade tax. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.61% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.99%. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 4.05% after buying the IBC fiber optic venture. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.09%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.37% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.86%.

Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 2.68% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 1.29% after reporting its financials and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.17%.

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) fell 4.76% after reporting a loss for 2018.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 13, 2019

