Wed: NICE Systems continues to fuel TASE rally

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.83% to 1,739.34 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.11% to 1,682.44 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.64% to 436.04 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 370.59 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.49 billion in equities and NIS 3.11 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.087% from Tuesday at NIS 3.452/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.300% at NIS 3.825/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.70%. Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 11.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 8.42%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.40% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.16% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.38%.

Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.72% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.75%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.60% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.62%.

