Wed: NICE Systems continues to fuel TASE rally

22 Jan, 2020 18:27
NICE Systems rose again while Shapir and Shikun U'Binui post strong gains but Teva slipped.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.83% to 1,739.34 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.11% to 1,682.44 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.64% to 436.04 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 370.59 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.49 billion in equities and NIS 3.11 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.087% from Tuesday at NIS 3.452/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.300% at NIS 3.825/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.70%. Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 11.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 8.42%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.40% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.16% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.38%.

Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.72% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.75%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.60% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.62%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 22, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

