Wed: NICE Systems leads TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.68%, to 1,726.83 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.60%, to 1,714.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.83% to 332.89 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 363.28 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.62 billion in equities and NIS 2.19 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.329% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.659/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.105% lower at NIS 3.999/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today falling 0.55% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.03% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.40%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE fell 2.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.45% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 0.80%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 2.22% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.89% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 0.69%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 19, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.