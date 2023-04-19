search
Wed: NICE Systems leads TASE down

19 Apr, 2023 19:01
NICE Systems and Energean led the losses on the Tel Aviv 35 Index as Strauss bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.68%, to 1,726.83 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.60%, to 1,714.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.83% to 332.89 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 363.28 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.62 billion in equities and NIS 2.19 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.329% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.659/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.105% lower at NIS 3.999/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today falling 0.55% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.03% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.40%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE fell 2.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.45% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 0.80%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 2.22% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.89% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 0.69%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 19, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

