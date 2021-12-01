Wed: NICE Systems leads TASE rebound

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.43%, to 1,890.58 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.30%, to 1,980.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.82% to 551.87 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.23% to 396.13 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.78 billion in equities and NIS 3.76 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.379% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.150/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.680% lower at NIS 3.566/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.97% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.32%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 5.41% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 4.99%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.96%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.31% on the day's biggerst trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.53%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.29%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.13%, First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.51%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.97% for the day's biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.11%.

