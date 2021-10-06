Wed: NICE Systems leads TASE slide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.87%, to 1,784.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.98%, to 1,837.96 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.98% to 543.30 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 391.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.93 billion in equities and NIS 3.52 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.496% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.245/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.008% lower at NIS 3.743/€.

On the market, Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) fell 3.69% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.37% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.75%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.01%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.54% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.73%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.76%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.25% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.21%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.55% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 1.38%.

