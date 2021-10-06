search
Front > TASE report

Wed: NICE Systems leads TASE slide

6 Oct, 2021 18:48
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

NICE Systems and the Phoenix led the TASE down today as Opko bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.87%, to 1,784.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.98%, to 1,837.96 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.98% to 543.30 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 391.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.93 billion in equities and NIS 3.52 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.496% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.245/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.008% lower at NIS 3.743/€.

On the market, Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) fell 3.69% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.37% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.75%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.01%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.54% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.73%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.76%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.25% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.21%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.55% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 1.38%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 6, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018