Wed: NICE down sharply as TASE falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.23%, to 1,603.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.44%, to 1,660.98 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.04% to 590.70 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 374.23 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.39 billion in equities and NIS 3.38 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.242% from Monday before the elections, at NIS 3.295/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.013% down, at NIS 3.899/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, rising 0.69% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.70%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.30% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.09%. Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) rose 4.38% on the day's biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 6.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 3.65% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.67%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 4.22% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 4.80%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.35% after announcing a $402 million Brazilian acquisition.

