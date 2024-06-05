Wed: NICE drags down TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.41%, to 1,980.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.54% to 1,963.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.47% to 417.68 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.19% to 377.32 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.03 billion in equities and NIS 3.55 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.569% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.709/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.596% higher at NIS 4.031/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market, falling 6.5% on the day's highest trading turnover, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reports that Microsoft will offer a rival product. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 4.96%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.72% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.84%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.74% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.46%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.54% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 2.45%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 5.42% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.21%, Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 2.25% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.14%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 5, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.