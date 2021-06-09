search
Wed: NICE gains strongly on flat TASE

9 Jun, 2021 19:17
NICE Systems and Melisron led the market gains today while the banks fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.03%, to 1,688.31 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.15%, to 1,754.58 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.07% to 573.27 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 385.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.53 billion in equities and NIS 3.70 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.031% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.244/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.142% higher, at NIS 3.956/€.

On the market, NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.15% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.91%, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.79% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA rose 1.15%.

Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 2.10% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.70% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.27%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.91% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.58%.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.26% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.28%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 1.67%.

