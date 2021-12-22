Wed: NICE leads continued TASE rebound

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.31%, to 1,922.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.23%, to 1,999.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.22% to 539.83 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 395.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.73 billion in equities and NIS 2.76 billion in bonds.

On the market, NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.35% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.69%. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 4.64% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.15% after reporting a deal to sell clear brine fluids to the UAE, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.30%.

LUMI) rose 1.56%, on the biggest trading turnover of the day. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.03%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.90%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 2.16% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 0.16%, after the Communication Ministry approved a plan for it to cut its tariffs by 40%.

