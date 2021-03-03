search
Wed: Ormat, NICE, Perrigo drag market down

3 Mar, 2021 19:21
Dual listed tech companies led the TASE down today but the banks bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.11%, to 1,550.60 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.06%, to 1,614.67 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.86% to 612.35 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 371.74 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.54 billion in equities and NIS 4.22 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.364% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.287/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.038% down, at NIS 3.966/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 4.23% and Perrigo Company (Nasdaq:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 4.01%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.30% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.19%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 6.11% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 6.19% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.02% despite reporting strong fourth quarter results.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.69% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 1.17%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.95%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.62% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

