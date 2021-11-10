search
Wed: Perrigo leads TASE down

10 Nov, 2021 18:55
Perrigo fell sharply after disappointing third quarter results as NICE systems bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.74%, to 1,874.94 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.73%, to 1,965.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.28% to 578.19 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 393.91 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.56 billion in equities and NIS 3.30 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.097% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.109/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.058% lower at NIS 3.592/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 12.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting disappointing third quarter results. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.36% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 0.70%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.72% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.84% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.05%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.90% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 2.66%, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.77% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 2.33%.

