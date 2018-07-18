Wed: Perrigo leads market higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.13% to 1,548.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.13% to 1,384.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.08% to 374.50 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 346.42 points. Trading turnover was NIS 767.8 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.303% at NIS 3.642/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.463% at 4.232/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.10% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.72%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.21% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 1.72%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.12% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.84%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.80% and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 1.73%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 0.58% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

