Wed: Perrigo pushes TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.13%, to 1,699.63 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17%, to 1,757.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.08% to 553.28 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 388.29 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.43 billion in equities and NIS 3.34 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.279% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.218/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.349% lower, at NIS 3.770.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 1.16% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.95%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.49% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.75%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 12.58% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting it had swung to a loss in the second quarter due to a fall in sales of treatments for coughs and colds.NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.35% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.45%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 4.48% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting higher profit on lower revenue for the second quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.66%. and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.45%.

