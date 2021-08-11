search
Wed: Perrigo pushes TASE down

11 Aug, 2021 19:19
Perrigo fell sharply after swinging to loss in the second quarter but Shufersal rose after reporting higher profits.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.13%, to 1,699.63 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17%, to 1,757.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.08% to 553.28 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 388.29 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.43 billion in equities and NIS 3.34 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.279% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.218/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.349% lower, at NIS 3.770.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 1.16% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.95%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.49% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.75%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 12.58% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting it had swung to a loss in the second quarter due to a fall in sales of treatments for coughs and colds.NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.35% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.45%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 4.48% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting higher profit on lower revenue for the second quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.66%. and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.45%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 11, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

