Wed: Phoenix falls on ADQ deal discount

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.98%, to 1,838.18 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.79%, to 1,857.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.66% to 352.95 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 366.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.43 billion in equities and NIS 3.48 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.670% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.410/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.321% higher at NIS 3.630/€.

On the market, Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) fell 3.15%, on the news that Abu Dhabi fund ADQ is buying a controlling stake in the insurance company at a discount. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.16% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.19%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 3.09%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.23%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.07% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.59%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.41% and Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose3 2.99%.

