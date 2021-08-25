search
Wed: Phoenix helps TASE sustain rally

25 Aug, 2021 18:56
Phoenix led the gains after strong Q2 results as NICE Systems and Teva also both gained.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today for the sixth straight trading session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.85%, to 1,767.34 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.76%, to 1,826.50 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.98% to 554.60 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 389.67 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.47 billion in equities and NIS 2.70 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.280% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.227/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.373% higher, at NIS 3.791/€.

On the market, Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1 rose 6.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting strong second quarter results. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.78%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.28% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.88%.

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.42%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.32%, led the market, rising 0.90% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.21% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after publishing second quarter results. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.21% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.29%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 25, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

