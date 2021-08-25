Wed: Phoenix helps TASE sustain rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today for the sixth straight trading session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.85%, to 1,767.34 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.76%, to 1,826.50 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.98% to 554.60 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 389.67 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.47 billion in equities and NIS 2.70 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.280% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.227/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.373% higher, at NIS 3.791/€.

On the market, Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1 rose 6.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting strong second quarter results. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.78%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.28% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.88%.

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.42%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.32%, led the market, rising 0.90% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.21% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after publishing second quarter results. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.21% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.29%.

