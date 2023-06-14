Wed: Political uncertainty weakens stocks, shekel

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.57%, to 1,805.98 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.31%, to 1,825.10 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.91%, to 366.34 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01%, to 356.96 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.13 billion in equities and NIS 3.31billion in bonds.

The main indices began the day by rising, but uncertainty over the Knesset vote on the make-up of the judicial selection committee, with the opposition threatening to withdraw from talks on reform of the judicial system, sent them into negative territory, and the shekel also weakened.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 1.60% higher, at NIS 3.6150/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 1.69% higher, at NIS 3.9057/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.70%. Nice Systems fell 0.33%; Bank Hapoalim fell 2.60%; ICL fell 0.63%; and Discount Bank fell 3.09%.

Notable advancers today were Veridis, up 7.45%, and Perion Network, up 3.66%. Liveperson fell 3.92% and Strauss Group fell 3.10%.

