Wed: Post war euphoria pushes strong TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today amid euphoria and relief at the end of the war. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.80% to 2,928.35 points - a new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.71% to 2,973.48 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.20% to 497.55 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 405.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.61 billion in equities and NIS 5.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.117% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.409/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.208% higher at NIS 3.956/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.75% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.78%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.03%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.23%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 6.39% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 5.35%. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 2.26% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.78%. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 3.84% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.90%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.05% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 0.23%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Nofar Energy (TASE: NOFR) fell 9.44% after both co-CEOs announced they are stepping down.

