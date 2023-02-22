search
Wed: Real estate stocks drag TASE down

22 Feb, 2023 18:41
Bezeq and the banks rose strongly today but real estate stocks were again heavily in negative territory.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.19%, to 1,760.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.47%, to 1,765.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.02% to 347.02 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.26% to 363.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.57 billion in equities and NIS 5.56 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.384% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.663/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.152% at NIS 3.895/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 0.44%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.98%, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.64% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.16%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.52% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.03%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.86% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 3.78%. Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 3.34%, Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) fell 3.39% and Electra (TASE: ELTR) fell 3.33%.

