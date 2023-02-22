Wed: Real estate stocks drag TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.19%, to 1,760.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.47%, to 1,765.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.02% to 347.02 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.26% to 363.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.57 billion in equities and NIS 5.56 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.384% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.663/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.152% at NIS 3.895/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 0.44%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.98%, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.64% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.16%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.52% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.03%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.86% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 3.78%. Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 3.34%, Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) fell 3.39% and Electra (TASE: ELTR) fell 3.33%.

