Wed: Real estate stocks lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today on a short trading day because of the Sukkot holiday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.79%, to 1,862.69 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.96%, to 1,898.38 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.46% to 380.35 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 364.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.27 billion in equities and NIS 1.58 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.419% today from yesterday, at NIS 3.565/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.497% lower at NIS 3.460/€.

On the market, real estate stocks led the gains with Mivne Real Estate (K.D.) Ltd. (TASE: MVNE) rising 4.58% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.78%, NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.87% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.57%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.99% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.74%, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.09% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 1.99%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.20% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.58%.

