Wed: Real estate stocks lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,857.69 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.07%, to 1,889.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.16% to 370.90 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 370.90 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.47 billion in equities and NIS 4.09 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.083% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.381/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.965% lower at NIS 3.664/€.

On the market, Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 7.04% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Mivne Real Estate K.D. Ltd. (TASE: MVNE) rose 5% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.86%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.13% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.88%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.60%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 5.47% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.52%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.89% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.97% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.07%.

