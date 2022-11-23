search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Real estate stocks push TASE down

23 Nov, 2022 18:40
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Azrieli Group and Teva led the declines today but the banks bucked the market after strong Q3 results.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.69%, to 1,878.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.71%, to 1,899.41 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.09% to 365.99 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 369.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.82 billion in equities and NIS 2.73 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.633% from yesterday, at NIS 3.453/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.048% lower at NIS 3.565/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, rising 2.02% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after publishing very strong third quarter results. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.02%, First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.04%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.96%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.29% and Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 2.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 8.87% as real estate stocks plunged today. Alony-Hetz (TASE: ALHE) fell 7.62% and Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 7.05%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 6.64%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 23, 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018