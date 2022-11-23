Wed: Real estate stocks push TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.69%, to 1,878.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.71%, to 1,899.41 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.09% to 365.99 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 369.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.82 billion in equities and NIS 2.73 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.633% from yesterday, at NIS 3.453/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.048% lower at NIS 3.565/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, rising 2.02% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after publishing very strong third quarter results. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.02%, First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.04%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.96%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.29% and Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 2.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 8.87% as real estate stocks plunged today. Alony-Hetz (TASE: ALHE) fell 7.62% and Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 7.05%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 6.64%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 23, 2022.