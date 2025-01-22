Wed: Renewable energy stocks weigh on TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.57% to 2,537.33 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.70% to 2,574.74 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.14% to 396.83 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 396.83 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.64 billion in equities and NIS 5.11 billion in bonds.

The Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.172% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.541/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.415% lower at NIS 3.696/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.91% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.69%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.51% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.74%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 5.84% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Energix Renewable Energy (TASE: ENRG) fell 4.26%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 1.77%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.92% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.58%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.72% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.41%.

