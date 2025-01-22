search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Renewable energy stocks weigh on TASE

22 Jan, 2025 19:07
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Renewable energy companies Enlight and Energix led the declines today as Nova and Camtek bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.57% to 2,537.33 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.70% to 2,574.74 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.14% to 396.83 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 396.83 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.64 billion in equities and NIS 5.11 billion in bonds.

The Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.172% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.541/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.415% lower at NIS 3.696/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.91% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.69%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.51% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.74%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 5.84% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Energix Renewable Energy (TASE: ENRG) fell 4.26%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 1.77%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.92% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.58%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.72% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.41%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 22, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018