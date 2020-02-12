search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Resurgent Teva boosts Tel Aviv 35 to new record

12 Feb, 2020 18:38
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva rose strongly after reporting its 2019 financials but the big banks fell.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.11% to 1,751.79 points - new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.18% to 1,684.12 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.87% to 428.10 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.29% to 369.22 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.75 billion in equities and NIS 3.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.117% from Tuesday at NIS 3.423/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.064% at NIS 3.735/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 8.02% after publishing its 2019 financials for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's largest trading turnover. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.9%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.57% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.79%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 3.88% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.07%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.49% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 3.35%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE:ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.23%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.78% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.21%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.42%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 12, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018