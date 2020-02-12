Wed: Resurgent Teva boosts Tel Aviv 35 to new record

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.11% to 1,751.79 points - new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.18% to 1,684.12 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.87% to 428.10 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.29% to 369.22 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.75 billion in equities and NIS 3.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.117% from Tuesday at NIS 3.423/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.064% at NIS 3.735/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 8.02% after publishing its 2019 financials for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's largest trading turnover. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.9%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.57% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.79%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 3.88% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.07%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.49% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 3.35%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE:ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.23%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.78% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.21%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.42%.

