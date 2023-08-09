search
Wed: Saudi normalization reports boost TASE

9 Aug, 2023 18:49
ICL and Bezeq rose strongly after good financial results but Tower fell as the Intel acquisition deadline approaches.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.44%, to 1,887.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.43%, to 1,908.84 points; and the BlueTech Glorose 0.37% to 384.02 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 384.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.87 billion in equities and NIS 3.19 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.432% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.716/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.718% higher at NIS 4.080/€.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market today, rising 1.45% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.06%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.91%, and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.43%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after reporting strong second quarter results. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 4.30% after reporting strong second quarter results and raising guidance. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.59% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.69%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 2.68% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 2.47% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 0.83% with one week to the deadline in which Intel is supposed to complete its deal to acquire it.

