Wed: Saudi normalization reports boost TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.44%, to 1,887.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.43%, to 1,908.84 points; and the BlueTech Glorose 0.37% to 384.02 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 384.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.87 billion in equities and NIS 3.19 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.432% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.716/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.718% higher at NIS 4.080/€.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market today, rising 1.45% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.06%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.91%, and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.43%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after reporting strong second quarter results. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 4.30% after reporting strong second quarter results and raising guidance. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.59% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.69%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 2.68% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 2.47% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 0.83% with one week to the deadline in which Intel is supposed to complete its deal to acquire it.

