Wed: Second wave fears spook TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.26%, to 1,364.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.17%, to 1,345.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.79%, to 453.52 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.46%, to 351.59 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.79 billion in equities and NIS 3.09 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate 0.262% lower from Tuesday at NIS 3.425/$ and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.119%, at NIS 3.872/€.

On the market, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 6.81% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.37% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.73%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 4.59% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.39%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 4.53% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.15%.

Only three shares on the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose today. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 0.95% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.25% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

