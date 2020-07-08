search
Front > Daily > Markets

Wed: Second wave weighs heavily on TASE

8 Jul, 2020 19:04
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Energy and real estate stocks led the TASE down today but Tower bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.46%, to 1,368.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.57%, to 1,341.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.34%, to 442.87 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.91%, to 354.63 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.54 billion in equities and NIS 2.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate 0.145% higher from Tuesday at NIS 3.455/$ and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.067%, at NIS 3.898/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE:ENOG; TASE:ENOG) fell 7.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.36% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.10%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 4.42%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 5.73% and Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 6.13%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.38% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.26%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.53% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.98%. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 4.31%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.66% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.52%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 8, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018