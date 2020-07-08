Wed: Second wave weighs heavily on TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.46%, to 1,368.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.57%, to 1,341.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.34%, to 442.87 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.91%, to 354.63 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.54 billion in equities and NIS 2.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate 0.145% higher from Tuesday at NIS 3.455/$ and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.067%, at NIS 3.898/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE:ENOG; TASE:ENOG) fell 7.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.36% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.10%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 4.42%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 5.73% and Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 6.13%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.38% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.26%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.53% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.98%. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 4.31%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.66% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.52%.

