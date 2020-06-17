Wed: Shikun & Binui drags TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.90%, to 1,436.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.62%, to 1,414.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.03%, to 449.19 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.15%, to 354.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.43 billion in equities and NIS 3.07 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate 0.461% lower from Tuesday at NIS 3.456/$ and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.981%, at NIS 3.886/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 16.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover following the unexpected ousting of CEO Eyal Lapidot. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 5.77% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 3.65%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.58% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.29%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.35%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.64%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.76% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.87%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.31%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 5.70% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.35%.

