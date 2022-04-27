search
Wed: Strauss dips as market declines

27 Apr, 2022 19:10
Strauss and Teva led the TASE down today as Ormat and Elbit Systems bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.54%, to 1,994.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.69%, to 2,087.04 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.40% to 452.14 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 380.40 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.83 billion in equities and NIS 2.85 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.002% today from Wednesday, at NIS 3.325/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.185% higher at NIS 3.521/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, falling 1.70% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 4.28% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index as the company was forced to expand its recall due to salmonella fears. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 3.91% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 3.75%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.51%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.71%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.32%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.29%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.47%, parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.78% and sister company Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 1.5%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.81% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.11%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 27, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

