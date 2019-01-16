Wed: Strong Teva gains lead TASE rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.95% to 1,509.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.82% to 1,368.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.20% to 359.99 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13% 343.04 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.03 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.218% at NIS 3.678/$ from Tuesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.141% at 4.189/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.93% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.95% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.58%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.28% and International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 1.19%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.39% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.30%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.66% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.70% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.81%.

