Wed: Strong Teva gains push market higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.44%, to 1,851.76 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.34%, to 1,913.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.03% to 563.13 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 393.69 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.25 billion in equities and NIS 2.89 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.093% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.215/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.224% lower at NIS 3.738/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) again led the market today, rising 1.20% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.63%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.70%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.09%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.54% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.48%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.59% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.30%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 2.01% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.57% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.48%.

