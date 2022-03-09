search
Wed: Strong gains by banks boost TASE

9 Mar, 2022 19:05
Leumi and Discount rose sharply after strong results more than offsetting big losses by ICL and Elbit Systems.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.74%, to 1,948.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.93%, to 2,032.74 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.71% to 480.03 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 386.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.27 billion in equities and NIS 2.51 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.485% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.284/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.111% higher at NIS 3.603/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 8.15% and 5.37% respectively after reporting strong fourth quarter results. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.86% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 6.36%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 12.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.09% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.06%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 7.79% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on news that parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) had sold a stake in it at a discount. Israel Corp. fell 6.81% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 4.33%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA; TASE: RADA) fell 3.32%, and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 4.27%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 9, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

