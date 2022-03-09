Wed: Strong gains by banks boost TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.74%, to 1,948.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.93%, to 2,032.74 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.71% to 480.03 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 386.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.27 billion in equities and NIS 2.51 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.485% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.284/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.111% higher at NIS 3.603/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 8.15% and 5.37% respectively after reporting strong fourth quarter results. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.86% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 6.36%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 12.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.09% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.06%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 7.79% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on news that parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) had sold a stake in it at a discount. Israel Corp. fell 6.81% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 4.33%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA; TASE: RADA) fell 3.32%, and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 4.27%.

