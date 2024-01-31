Wed: TA 35 Index down 2% in January

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.47%, to 1,830.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index also fell 0.47% to 1,861.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.70% to 389.78 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.34% to 377.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.12 billion in equities and NIS 5.08 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2% in January.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.465% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.635/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.493% lower at NIS 3.94/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 3.87% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting strong financial results and announcing it is selling its API activity. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.94% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 0.15%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 4.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.04% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.41%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.25%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.67% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.67%.

