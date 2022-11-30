Wed: TA 35 Index down 4.9% in November

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.87%, to 1,849.17 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.60%, to 1,884.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.25% to 365.36 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 366.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.79 billion in equities and NIS 4.31 billion in bonds.

November was not a good month for the market with the Tel Aviv 35 Index falling 4.9%.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.291% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.441/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.095% higher at NIS 3.564/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 4.91% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.60%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.38% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.12%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.58% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.05%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.70% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, clawing back some of yesterday's heavy losses following publication of disappointing third quarter results. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.23% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 1.93%.

