Wed: TA 35 Index edges higher

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.23%, to 1,691.79 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index was unchanged at 1,617.47 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.20% to 386.98 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.20%, to 367.94 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.02 billion in equities and NIS 2.00 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel did not set new representative rates today due to the Christmas holiday in Europe and North America.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.09% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Energy stocks Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 3.62% and Energean Oil and Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.92%. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 2.15%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 0.73% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.10%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.82% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 2.12%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.19% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.00%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.62%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.18% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.48%.

