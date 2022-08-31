Wed: TA 35 Index up 3.4% in August

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.29%, to 2,014.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.12%, to 2,072.30 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.10% to 420.99 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 372.74 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.91 billion in equities and NIS 2.36 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index gained 3.4% in August.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate rose 1.089% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.341/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.652% higher at NIS 3.335/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 4.31% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 5.29% for the day's biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.03% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 5.27%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.23% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.96%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.06%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.70% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.52%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.91% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

