search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TA 35 Index up 3.4% in August

31 Aug, 2022 18:53
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

ICL and Delek dragged the market down today but Leumi and Hapoalim rose.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.29%, to 2,014.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.12%, to 2,072.30 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.10% to 420.99 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 372.74 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.91 billion in equities and NIS 2.36 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index gained 3.4% in August.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate rose 1.089% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.341/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.652% higher at NIS 3.335/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 4.31% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 5.29% for the day's biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.03% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 5.27%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.23% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.96%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.06%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.70% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.52%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.91% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 31, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018