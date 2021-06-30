Wed: TA 35 Index ends H1 up over 12%

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.30%, to 1,682.94 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.20%, to 1,764.58 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.38% to 582.40 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 386.22 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.74 billion in equities and NIS 3.54 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 index ended the first half of 2021 up 12.12%.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.031% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.260/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.137% lower, at NIS 3.875/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.50% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.02% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.12%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.13% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.30%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, rising 0.19% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.65%. Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (TASE: ENRG) rose 0.97% and Electra Ltd. (TASE:ELTR) rose 2.07% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) continued its strong form, rising 4.45%. Axilion (TASE: AILN) rose 24.30% after firing its CEO and Enlight Renewable Energy Solutions Ltd. (TASE:ENLT) rose 3.48% after reporting today that it was buying 90% of US renewable energy company Clenera LLC, at a valuation of $433 million.

