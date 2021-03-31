search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TA 35 Index ends Q1 up 7%

31 Mar, 2021 17:48
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Ormat and LivePerson led the market higher but Delek slumped despite strong Q4 results.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.29%, to 1,604.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.22%, to 1,664.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.20% to 584.79 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 375.0 points. Turnover totaled NIS 992.3 million in equities and NIS 1.56 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 7% in the first quarter of 2021.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.120% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.334/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.156% up, at NIS 3.913/€.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) led the market, falling 7.79% on the day's biggest turnover, despite reporting strong fourth quarter results.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.06% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 4.03%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.32%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.50%, and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.92%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.25%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.1% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.16%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.49% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.47%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 31, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018