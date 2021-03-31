Wed: TA 35 Index ends Q1 up 7%

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.29%, to 1,604.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.22%, to 1,664.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.20% to 584.79 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 375.0 points. Turnover totaled NIS 992.3 million in equities and NIS 1.56 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 7% in the first quarter of 2021.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.120% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.334/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.156% up, at NIS 3.913/€.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) led the market, falling 7.79% on the day's biggest turnover, despite reporting strong fourth quarter results.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.06% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 4.03%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.32%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.50%, and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.92%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.25%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.1% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.16%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.49% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.47%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 31, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021